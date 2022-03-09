Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.90 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.90 ($6.41) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.80 ($8.48).

FRA:SHA traded up €0.37 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.20 ($5.65). 2,620,970 shares of the company were exchanged. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.98.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

