WAX (WAXP) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $559.00 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00029673 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,864,414,002 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,396,182 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

