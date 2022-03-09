Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Head to Head Comparison

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Webster Financial and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75 Bank of America 1 5 12 0 2.61

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $64.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 32.29% 13.94% 1.30% Bank of America 34.07% 12.82% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.27 billion 7.44 $408.86 million $4.41 11.90 Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.37 $31.98 billion $3.56 10.84

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Bank of America on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management segment offers solutions to meet clients’ needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuatio

