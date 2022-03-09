Wedbush Comments on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

