Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

