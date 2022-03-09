Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.