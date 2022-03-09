Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

