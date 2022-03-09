Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 91,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 300.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average is $462.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

