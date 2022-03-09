Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $181.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

