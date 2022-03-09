Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,540 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

NYSE SI opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

