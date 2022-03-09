Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 393 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

