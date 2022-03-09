Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 1,651 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of UNP opened at $253.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its 200-day moving average is $234.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.