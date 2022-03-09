Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 1,171 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $312.71 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

