Wedmont Private Capital Invests $337,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.