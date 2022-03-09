Wedmont Private Capital Invests $382,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 79.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.34 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

