WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 66,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 74,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.