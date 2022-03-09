Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 9,728 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

