Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 34,005 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

