Wellington Management Group LLP Has $802,000 Stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Trean Insurance Group worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

TIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.