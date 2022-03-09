Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $751,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

