Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $927.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.