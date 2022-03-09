Wheels Up Experience (UP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.
About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
