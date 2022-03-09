White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Lowered by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 5.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.75% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTM. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of WTM traded up $14.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,047.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,036.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

