Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 290 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.33. 29,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

