Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 314 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 24,591,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.