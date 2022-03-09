Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $17.16 on Tuesday, reaching $448.99. 4,132,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

