Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
NASDAQ WINA opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.22. Winmark has a 12 month low of $179.74 and a 12 month high of $277.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
Winmark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winmark (WINA)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.