Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.22. Winmark has a 12 month low of $179.74 and a 12 month high of $277.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

