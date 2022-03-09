Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.76

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 12809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

