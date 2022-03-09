Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Craig Swanger Buys 175,000 Shares

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Rating) insider Craig Swanger acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($18,521.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 802.61.

About Wisr

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. It offers personal loans for 3, 5, and 7-year maturities to consumers, then on-sells these loans to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Wisr Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in The Rocks, Australia.

