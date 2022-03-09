Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Craig Swanger Buys 175,000 Shares

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Rating) insider Craig Swanger acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($18,521.90).
The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 802.61.
About Wisr (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Wisr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.