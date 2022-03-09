Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. 303,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $32,085,708. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

