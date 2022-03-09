Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.44. The company had a trading volume of 199,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.91. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

