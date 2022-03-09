Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

MRVL stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. 802,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,307. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

