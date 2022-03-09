Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

WWW stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

