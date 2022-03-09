WPP (LON:WPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $871.40

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 871.40 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 871.80 ($11.42), with a volume of 884569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 938.20 ($12.29).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.33) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,069.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,535.12).

WPP Company Profile (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

