WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$183.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.83.

WSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded WSP Global from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$188.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$3.42 on Friday, reaching C$164.70. 58,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,142. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$115.25 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$167.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

