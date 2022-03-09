W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 44,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 453,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

