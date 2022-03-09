Xion Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $209,767.29 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $209,767.29 and approximately $7,808.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.69 or 0.06490195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,970.78 or 0.99608698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00044482 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

