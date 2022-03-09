XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,083,570.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $1,083,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.