Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

XPOF stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.