XRP One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $36.69 billion and $2.37 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.74 or 0.06498547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,297.09 or 0.99889402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,698,177 coins and its circulating supply is 47,944,270,954 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

