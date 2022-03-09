Xylem (NYSE:XYL) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Colfax and Xylem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Xylem 2 6 3 0 2.09

Xylem has a consensus price target of $120.78, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Xylem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than Colfax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Xylem shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Xylem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colfax and Xylem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.56 $71.66 million $0.46 81.02 Xylem $5.20 billion 2.85 $427.00 million $2.35 35.05

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Colfax. Xylem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Xylem 8.22% 14.67% 5.36%

Summary

Xylem beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water. The Applied Water segment encompasses the uses of water and focuses on the commercial, residential, and industrial end markets. The Measurement and Control Solutions segment focuses on developing technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

