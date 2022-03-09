Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
