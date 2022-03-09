Yext, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yext in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $3,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 65.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

