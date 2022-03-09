Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $403.3-$407.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.71 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 240,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,210. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.