YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,710 shares of company stock worth $32,784,704 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

