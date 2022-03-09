YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $149.51. 212,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

