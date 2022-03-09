YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 358 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.74. 45,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.