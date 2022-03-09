York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%.
Shares of YORW stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. York Water has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
