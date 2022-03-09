York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. York Water has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

