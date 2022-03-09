Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.08. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Get Yunji alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.