Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 3,548,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

